Sara Duterte kay Trillanes: Show your balls

TULOY ang word war sa pagitan nina Sen. Antonio Trillanes at ang presidential daughte na si Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte matapos naman ang pinakahuling banat ng huli sa kanyang post sa kanyang mga account sa social media

“Tigas ng mukha mo magsabi pamilya ng mamamatay tao at magnanakaw kami pero nagtatago ka sa parliamentary immunity. Pakita mo bayag mo, huwag mo itago ‘yan sa Senado,” sabi ni Sara.

Ito’y bilang reaksyon ni Sara sa pahayag ni Trillanes na hindi pa niya alam na mamamatay tao si Pangulong Duterte nang hingin niya ang pag-eendorso ng huli para sa kanyang kandidatura noong 2016 matapos tumakbong bise presidente.

Iginiit ni Sara na matagal nang iniisyu sa kanyang ama “DDS goons, gold and girls”..

Idinagdag ni Sara na matagal nang iniimbestigahan ng Commission on Human Rights (CHR) ang isyu kaugnay ng Davao Death Squad (DDS) kung saan si Sen. Leila de Lima pa noon ang namumuno.

Ani Sara, sa kabila nito, hiningi pa rin ni Trillanes ang basbas ni Duterte.

“Naconfine ka ba ng matagal sa mental? Alam na ng buong mundo ang isyu pero ikaw hindi mo parin alam? You are lying,” dagdag ni Sara.

“Maiba pa tayo, since now we have established lying, prove to everybody that piece of shit paper of bank accounts you are waving around is not fake, Pinocchio,” ayon pa kay Sara.

Inakusahan ni Trillanes si Duterte ng pagkakaroon ng bilyong-bilyong bank account.

“If you made VP Binay go away without a fight, ang babae na Bisaya hindi umaatras. Kayang-kaya ko makipag away ng tatlong dekada, laking Mindanao ako. Kung ang Presidente ng Pilipinas ay inaaway ko, ikaw pa ba?” sabi pa ni Sara.

Matatandaang si Trillanes din ang nagsulong ng imbestigasyon sa Senado kaugnay ng umano’y tagong yaman ni dating vice president Jejomar Binay.

“Kala mo porket tahimik ako dahil takot ako, kagwang, umiiwas lang ako sa away. Pero may hangganan ang lahat, now is your time to shine,” ayon pa kay Sara.

“Don’t ask us to prove you wrong, prove first na hindi ka nagsisinungaling. Fight!” giit ni Sara.