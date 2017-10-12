Pagdinig sa graft cases ni Revilla sisimulan sa susunod na taon By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Sisimulan na ang pagdinig sa 16 na kaso ng katiwalian na kinakaharap ni dating Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr., kaugnay ng pork barrel fund scam sa Enero 11, 2018. Sisimulan na ang pagdinig sa 16 na kaso ng katiwalian na kinakaharap ni dating Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr., kaugnay ng pork barrel fund scam sa Enero 11, 2018. Sa pagdinig kahapon, pinagsusumite na ni Sandiganbayan Associate Justice Efren Dela Cruz, chairman First Division, ang prosekusyon at depensa ng kanilang mga pre-trial brief na naglalaman ng mga ebidensya at testigo. “We will give the parties 10 days to check if you have already submitted soft copies,” ani dela Cruz. Bukod sa kasong graft, si Revilla ay nahaharap din sa kasong plunder, isang non-bailable offense. Si Revilla ay tumanggap umano ng P224 milyong halaga ng kickback mula sa mga non government organization ni Janet Lim Napoles. Siya ay nakakulong sa Custodial Center ng Philippine National Police sa Camp Crame sa Quezon City.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.