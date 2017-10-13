Derrick Monasterio: Wala akong planong iwan ang GMA!

TALIWAS sa mga balitang lumabas kahapon, pinabulaanan ng GMA Artist Center na aalis na sa kanilang poder ang hunk actor na si Derrick Monasterio.

At para hingin ang panig ni Derrick, pinadalhan namin siya ng mensahe para linawin ang balitang lumabas. Ayon sa kanya, “I don’t know where the issue came from but I definitely don’t have plans to transfer.”

Ibig sabihin, nananatili pa ring loyal ang binata sa Kapuso Network at wala siyang plano na mag-ober da bakod sa ibang istasyon.

Samantala, ayon sa aming source, may niluluto ng bagong programa ang GMA para sa actor na tiyak na ikatutuwa ng kanyang mga tagahanga. In fairness naman kay Derrick, pwedeng-pwede na siyang maging ultimate leading man ng GMA dahil bukod sa taglay na kaguwapuhan at matikas na katawan, may napatunayan na rin siya sa larangan ng pag-arte..