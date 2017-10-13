Ellen tinawag na ‘Blogger Jowa’ si John Lloyd, itinuloy ang bonggang ‘honeymoon’ sa Paris By Ervin Santiago Bandera

TILA kumpirmasyon na rin ang naging sagot ng controversial sexy star na si Ellen Adarna sa tanong kung ano ba talaga sa buhay niya si John Lloyd Cruz. Sa isang post ng dalaga sa kanyang Instagram account, tinawag niya si Lloydie na “my photographer”. Dito nag-comment ang kanyang kaibigan na si @vitoselma kung photographer lang ba talaga niya ang aktor. Ang tugon ni Ellen, “Bloggerjowa!” Nasa Paris, France ngayon sina John Lloyd at Ellen para sa isang mahabaang bakasyon. Galing na sila sa Morocco last week. Sunud-sunod na ipinost ni John Lloyd ang mga photo nila ni Ellen sa nasabing bansa na may caption na: “First night ng mga buang (baliw).” Marami namang kinilig sa palitan ng message ng dalawa noong nasa Morocco pa sila. May ipinost si Ellen ng top view ng mga building doon at nagkomento naman si John Lloyd ng, “Di ko naisip tumingala, e. Sobra nang ganda ang nakikita ko sa baba.”

