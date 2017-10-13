Direktor ng Darna, Dyesebel, Bituing Walang Ningning pumanaw na By Ervin Santiago Bandera

PUMANAW na ang veteran writer-director na si Emmanuel “Maning” Borlaza matapos atakihin sa puso. Siya ay 82 years old. Ang malungkot na balitang ito ay kinumpirma ng pamangkin ni direk Maning na si Roy Ramirez. Ang kanyang labi ay nasa Loyola Memorial Chapel sa Sucat, Parañaque. Bukod sa pagiging Vice Chairman ng MTRCB, siya rin ang tumatayong chairperson ng Directors’ Guild of the Philippines, Inc.. Mahigit 20 pelikula ang ginawang obra ng yumaong direktor kabilang na riyan ang mga pelikula ng Star For All Seasons na si Vilma Santos tulad ng “Bakit Kailangan Kita?” “Gusto Ko Siya Mahal Kita,” “Ibigay Mo Sa Akin Ang Bukas”, “Dyesebel” “Darna And the Giants” at “Lipad, Darna, Lipad!” Siya rin ang nagdirek ng mga blockbuster movies ni Sharon Cuneta na “Bituing Walang Ningning,” “Bukas Luluhod Ang Mga Tala” and “Dapat Ka Bang Mahalin.” Si direk Maning din ang nasa likod ng 1996 remake ng “Dyesebel” na pinagbidahan ni Charlene Gonzales. Bumuhos naman sa social media ang pakikiramay ng mga local celebrities at mga kaibigan ni Direk Maning, kabilang na riyan sina Lea Salonga, Director Joey Reyes at mga kasamahan niya sa MTRCB.

