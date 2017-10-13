Sey mo Empoy, Hollywood actor ang bagong ka-loveteam ni Alex By Alex Brosas Bandera

First time ni Alessandra de Rossi na magsulat ng story for a film at pagbidahan ito. We’re referring to “12”, a drama-romance na pinagbibidahan ni Alessandra kasama ang baguhang si Ivan Padilla, a Pinoy actor na nakagawa ng Hollywood films at TV shows. Pinsan ni Ivan si Daniel Padilla at tiyo niya si Robin Padilla. “First time (ko sumulat). Hindi ako writer, hindi ko ini-expect. Kilala n’yo naman ako. Kapag nabo-bore ako ay kung anu-ano ang ginagawa ko. Gagawa ako ng kanta, gagawa ako ng music video. Magsulat kaya ako ng ano, isang mabigat na pelikula,” chika ni Alessandra. “Actually, itong movie na ito sinulat ko before ‘Kita Kita’. Kaya lang, ano muna siya, sa gilid-gilid muna siya. After ‘Kita Kita’, naalala ko. “Ang totoo niyan, kaya hindi nagagawa ang movie na ito before, nagawa ko ito January last year, is because hindi kami makahanap ng tamang leading man kasi masyadong important ‘yung role ng lalaki. “Sino kaya ang puwede? Ang ending, nakalimutan na ’yung project. After ‘Kita Kita’ nahalungkat ko uli. ‘Ano ba, maghanap na tayo ng leading man kahit baguhan basta magaling umarte. Ayoko kasi ng maraming walls, kapag kaeksena mo ang hirap-hirap todasin. “Si Dondon Santos, ‘yung director, nagsabi siya sa Facebook na ‘who’s willing to work with Alessandra de Rossi, walang bayad, small project lang.’ Tinag itong si Ivan. ‘Uy, puwede ito, ha. Pag-check ko reel niya, ang galing. Sabi ko, ‘direk, nahanap ko na ang leading man ko. Siya na finally.”

