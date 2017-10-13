Juday, Angelica nagpaka-fan girl kay Steven Seagal

KAALIW sina Angelica Panganiban at Judy Ann Santos.
Mukhang kinilig kasi sila when they spotted Hollywood actor Steven Seagal while in a resto recently. Steven is in the country dahil isa siya sa special guests sa Miss Earth 2017.
Sa chika ni Juday sa kanyang Instagram account, si Joross Gamboa ang nakakita kay Steven.
Anyway, nag-post ng picture sina Judy Ann at Angelica kasama si Steven at ilang cast and crew ng movie nilang gagawin.
“Nakita namin si Steven Seagal, habang may bonding/workshop kami eh d ko alam bakit ako tuwang tuwa. #AngDalawangMisisReyesMeetsSte venSeagal,” caption ni Angelica sa kanyang IG photo.
“Akalain mo nga naman….parang joke yung asa isang restaurant kami ni Steven Seagal! Ang talas ng mata nitong joross e! buti na lang!” say naman ni Juday.
