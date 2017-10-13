Daniel sa mga nambabastos kay Angel: It’s wrong, very wrong! Ang hassle sa feeling! By Alex Brosas Bandera

NAGSALITA na rin sina Daniel Padilla at Kathryn Bernardo sa pamba-bash kay Angel Locsin nang bumalik siya sa La Luna Sangre. “Nagtatrabaho siya (Angel), ang dami niyang ginagawa yet pumayag siyang mag-taping para sa aming programa, tapos ngayon bina-bash na lang siya ng ganu’n. It’s very wrong, very very wrong and ang hassle lang sa feeling,” ani Daniel. “Simula pa lang noong show, pini-pitch pa lang and hindi pa nag-start mag-taping, andiyan na si ate Angel, andiyan na ‘yong suporta niya ns malaking bagay para sa amin. “Puno kami ng pasasalamat sa show. Hindi mabubuo ang La Luna kung wala ang mga taong ito. Sila ang nagsimula nito,” say naman ni Kathryn. “Pamilya kami doon. Lahat kami isa lang ang goal kung hindi pagandahin ang show and lalo pang mahalin ng mga tao,” saad pa ni Daniel.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.