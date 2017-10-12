DU30 binigyan ng 24 oras na ultimatum ang mga EU Ambassador para umalis ng PH Bandera

BINIGYAN ni Pangulong Duterte ng 24 oras na ultimatum ang mga Ambassador ng iba’t ibang bansa na kasapi ng European Union (EU) bilang resbak sa bantang aalisin ang Pilipinas bilang miyembro ng United Nations (UN). “You leave my country in 24 hours. All of you,” sabi ni Duterte sa kanyang talumpati matapos pasinayaan ang briefing room sa New Executive Building (NEB) kahapon. Kasabay nito, naghamon si Duterte na totohanin ang banta na alisin ang Pilipinas sa UN. “Exclude us from the UN? P***** In* niyo gawin niyo,” dagdag ni Duterte. Kampante naman si Duterte na susuportahan ang Pilipinas ng mga kaalyadong bansa. “Do you think China and Russia will allow it?” ayon pa kay Duterte. Nakatanggap naman ng mura ang mga miyembro ng EU. “Estupido, g***, torpe,” ayon pa kay Duterte. Ito’y bilang reaksyon sa banta ng pitong miyembro ng delegasyon ng EU na maaaring matanggal ang Pilipinas bilang miyembro ng United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) .

Binatikos naman ni Duterte ang pakikialam ng EU.

” Do not f*** with us,” giit ni Duterte…I won’t allow anyone, not even the United States, to dictate on us,” ayon pa kay Duterte.

Idinagdag ni Duterte na inatasan na niya si Finance Secretry Carlos Dominguez na huwag nang tumanggap ng donasyon mula sa Great Britain.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.