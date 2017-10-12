PANOORIN: Cristine Reyes may chance mag-selos pero… By Bandera

May isang kundisyon lang si Cristine Reyes ngayon sa pag-tanggap ng mga project. Sabi kasi ng kanyang asawang si Ali Khatibi, kung gagawa daw siya ng project ay dapat ito ay isang bagay na magiging proud ang kanyang anak. Sa tanong naman kung may selos pa rin ba si Cristine na nararamdaman lalo na’t nag-aartista na si Ali? Panoorin ang panayam dito:

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.