Laura Lehmann sa Miss World 2017: Grabe ang pressure, pero…

LUMARGA na rin sa showbiz ang winners ng nakaraang Miss World Philippines. Pumirma na movie contract sa Regal ang limang winners kabilang ang kinoronahang Miss World-PH na si Laura Lehmann bilang bahagi ng premyo sa pageant.
Para kay Laura, naiiba ang Miss World sa ibang beauty pageants. Iba’t iba kasi ang ginagawa nila gaya ng segment na Beauty with a Purpose.
“It’s very holistic pageant, It’s very different from Miss Universe. It’s not just a show. It’s a showcase. In Miss World, we have different segments. For example, we have a Beauty with a Purpose project.
“So when we go there we have to bring for charity. We have talent competition, multi-media and different things. So ‘yung preparation has to focus on all aspects,” pahayag ni Laura afer ng contract signing.
Gaganapin ngayong November ang Miss World sa China. “There is a pressure but at the same time good pressure. It motivates me,” rason niya.
Nakatulong ang unang pagsali niya sa Binibining Pilipinas upang maging confident sa pagsabak muli sa Miss World PH.
“I think I learned a lot. I knew how to handle myself better,” bulalas ni Laura.
Kung pipili ng leading man sa pelikulang gagawin, si Piolo Pascual ang una sa listahan niya.
Bukod kay Laura, Regal Millennial Beauty Queen na sina Wywin Marquez, Miss HispanicaAmericana Filipinas; Sophia Senoron, Miss Multinational Philippines; Cynthia Thomalia, Miss Eco Philippines at Glyssa Leiann Perez, First Princess.
Present ang mag-inang Lily at Roselle Monteverde, at Miss World-PH franchise owner Arnold Vegafria na tumatayo ring manager ng winners.
