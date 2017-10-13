‘Wag sanang madamay si Coco sa kanegahan ni Mariel de Leon!’ By Cristy Fermin Bandera

MARAMING nag-aalala na baka makaapekto sa pelikulang idinidirek at pinagbibidahan ni Coco Martin ang kanegahan ng kanyang leading lady na si Mariel de Leon. Kung gaano kasi kamahal ng publiko ang magaling na aktor ay malayo naman ang loob ng ating mga kababayan sa dalagang palasawsaw sa maraming isyu. Negang-nega ang imahe ng beauty queen. Sabi ni prop, “Totoong very short lang ang memory nating mga Pinoy. After a while, makakalimutan na rin ng mga kababayan natin ang kanegahan ni Mariel. Pero teka lang muna! “May mga taong hindi agad-agad nakalilimot! Magbait-baitan man si Mariel, e, nakatatak na sa isip nila na madalas na nakikisawsaw sa maraming issues ang babaeng ‘yun! “Sana nga, eh, hindi maapektuhan ng kanegahan niya ang movie ni Coco dahil sayang na sayang naman. Pinaghirapang mabuti ni Coco ang movie, naglalagare siya sa pagtatrabaho, pero mag-aalanganing manood ang mga Pinoy nang dahil lang sa kanegahan ng leading lady niya,” sinserong komento ng kaibigan naming propesor. Puwede!

