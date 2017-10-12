MRT3 nagkaaberya muli

Sa ikasiyam na sunod na araw, muling nasira ang tren ng Metro Rail Transit 3 ngayong araw.

Ayon sa Service Status ng Line 3, nasira ang isang tren nito alas-8:26 ng umaga. Nagkaroon ng technical problem ang tren habang nasa pagitan ng Santolan Anapolis station at Ortigas station.

Pinababa ang mga pasahero ng tren sa Ortigas station south bound.

Tatlong beses nasiraan ng tren ang MRT noong Martes at Miyerkules. Isang beses naman noong Lunes.

Isang beses itong nasiraan noong Linggo, at limang beses noong Sabado.

Apat na beses naman noong Oktobre 6, isa noong Oktobre 5 at dalawa noong Oktobre 4. Isang beses itong nasiraan noong Oktobre 2.

Sa unang 12 araw ng Oktobre noong Oktobre 1 at 3 lamang hindi nasiraan ang MRT.

