Sunod na target ng PNP: Riding-in-tandem

SINABI ng Philippine National Police na susunod nilang target ang mga riding-in-tandem matapos namang alisin ni Pangulong Duterte sa PNP ang kampanya kontra droga.
“One of the major street crimes now destroying the reputation and credibility of the PNP is the non-stop occurrence of riding-in-tandem and motorcycle-riding suspects on shooting incidents,” sabi ni PNP Directorate for Operations Police Director Camilo Cascolan.
Idinagdag ni Cascolan na inatasan na ni PNP chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa ang mga pulis na magpokus sa kampanya kontra kriminalidad.
Nauna nang inatasan ni Duterte ang Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) na siyang magsagawa ng operasyon kontra droga matapos namang bumagsak ang net at trust rating ni Duterte.
“You may convert the drug enforcement units (DEUs) to Detectives/Police Intel Operatives responsible for detection, prevention and solution of street crimes,” idinagdag ni Cascolan.
Recent Stories:
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94