Sunod na target ng PNP: Riding-in-tandem

SINABI ng Philippine National Police na susunod nilang target ang mga riding-in-tandem matapos namang alisin ni Pangulong Duterte sa PNP ang kampanya kontra droga.

“One of the major street crimes now destroying the reputation and credibility of the PNP is the non-stop occurrence of riding-in-tandem and motorcycle-riding suspects on shooting incidents,” sabi ni PNP Directorate for Operations Police Director Camilo Cascolan.

Idinagdag ni Cascolan na inatasan na ni PNP chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa ang mga pulis na magpokus sa kampanya kontra kriminalidad.

Nauna nang inatasan ni Duterte ang Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) na siyang magsagawa ng operasyon kontra droga matapos namang bumagsak ang net at trust rating ni Duterte.

“You may convert the drug enforcement units (DEUs) to Detectives/Police Intel Operatives responsible for detection, prevention and solution of street crimes,” idinagdag ni Cascolan.