Resbak ni Trillanes kay Inday Sara: Hindi ko alam na mamamatay tao si DU30 INQUIRER.net

RUMESBAK si Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV kay Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte matapos siyang tawaging oportunista kasama ang dalawa pang senador matapos umanong hingin ang tulong ng kanyang amang si Pangulong Duterte sa kanyang pagtakbo sa pagka bise presidente noong 2016. Inamin ni Trillanes na hiningi niya ang pag-eendorso ni Duterte “Ang mga panunumbat ni Mayor Sara Duterte ay nung hindi ko pa kilalang mamamatay tao at magnanakaw ang tatay n’yang si Pres. Duterte,” sabi ni Trillanes. Sa kanyang post sa Facebook, binanatan ni Mayor Duterte si Trillanes, kasama sina Sen. Risa Hontiveros at Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan at tinawag na mga oportunista. “Iba na ngayon, alam ko na ang katotohanan,” ayon pa kay Trillanes. Idinagdag ni Trillanes na mas oportunista ang isang taong mananatili ang kaugnayan kay Duterte. “Di ba naisip ni Sara Duterte na di hamak na mas madaling maging oportunista sa pagsipsip ngayon kay Duterte imbes na kalabanin sya?” ayon pa kay Trillanes. Muli namang hinamon ni Trillanes ang pamilya Duterte para pumirma ng waiver. “Maiba ko, kelan kayo pipirma ng waiver para mapatunayan nyo sa taong bayan na hindi kurakot ang pamilya nyo?” sabi ni Trillanes. Inakusahan ni Trillanes si Duterte ng pagkakaroon ng bilyong tagong yaman.

