Empoy: Para akong sina Jason Statham, Charlie Sheen at Weng Weng!

FOR Empoy Marquez, his latest movie, “The Barker” is far different from his recent hit “Kita Kita”.

He said that the two movies are disparate, “Actually, iba naman po ito sa ‘Kita-Kita’. Sumubok naman po ako ng bago, action-comedy. Action star po ako dito. Iyon po ang aabangan ng mga manonood natin,” he said, liking himself to, “Johnny English po, parang mga ganoon po. Jason Statham. Charlie Sheen. Weng-Weng. Joke lang,” he said.

“Nag-practice po kasi ako ng mahabang panahon. Nag-practice po ako kaya medyo kailangan nilang mapanood ang ginawa ko. Ayaw po kasi ni direk na magpa-double kasi nakakasira sa image ko, sa pagiging action star. Ace Vergel. Rudy Fernandez. Franz Pumaren,” he said in jest.