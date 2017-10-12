Xander Ford: Ka-level ko na sina Daniel, Enrique at James!

IBANG level na pala si Xander Ford, hindi ako na-inform.

In a recent interview, he said he is in the same league of James Reid, Daniel Padilla at Enrique Gil.

“Kahit silang tatlo na rin pagsama-samahin, ka-level ko na din po sila,” walang kanerbyos-nerbyos niyang sabi.

Ano raw? Well, his kanto boy demeanor seems to drive him to controversial plane. Palagi siyang pinag-uusapan. Ito naman siguro ang gusto ng kanyang manager to keep him afloat sa showbiz.

After his trending makeover, what’s next to sustain his popularity, or notoriety than to make statements which will hit the headlines?

With his latest statement, marami ang nag-react.

“Wala masama ang magpa opera pero pati ugali mo baguhin mo sa kayabangan subra na. Sina James Reid Enrique, Daniel para sabihin mo ka level mo na? Boy binago lang mukha mo wag ka adik sa high,” wailed one guy.

“Nagbago lang itsura mo Xander or whatever pati ugali mo nagbago na rin paanong kalevel mo na yung tatlo eh, sila natural ang itsura ikaw nagpabago, censya na sana bago ka magbitaw ng sarili isip2 muna totoo nman na yumabang ka mula ng nagparetoke ka.

“Alalahanin mo lahat ng meron tayo dito sa lupa lahat hiram lng yan kya dapat mahalin at pahalagahan wag ipagyabang. Godbless na lang sayu,” say ng isa pang guy.

“Di ba nga kapag nagyabang yabangan sya sa camera tumatawa sya di nyo ba gets yun paano kasi husga ng husga tapus lait ng lait yan ba ang mabuting tao tumingin na lang kasi kung may mata wla ng karapatan maghusga kasi di naman sya nakasama sa lahat ng oras,” one fan said about the newbie.

“Sa aking opinyon si Marlou or Xander ay sadyang ganyan siya sa praan ng pagsasalita niya kung saan nahuhusgahan siya ng mga tao pero parang ok din kasi labas ugali niya wala siyang tinatagong kaplastikan sa katwan parang sinabi niya na bahala kayo kung tatanggapin niyo ako its me…kaso nga lng di nmn lahat ng tao kaya siyang tanggapin at unawain.