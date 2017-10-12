Lloydie, Ellen enjoy sa bahay-bahayan; tinalbugan pa ang tunay na mag-asawa

JOHN Lloyd Cruz and Ellen Adarna’s bahay-bahayan phase seems to amaze netizens.

Projecting a domesticated life while abroad, Ellen posted a photo of adobo and rice, the former made by her and the latter done by John Lloyd.

Of course, nag-give ng reaction ang netizens when it came out sa isang website.

“Does she have to post every trivial thing they’re doing? Of course, they have to cook kasi walang katulong at nag economize sila rather than eating outside which quite expensive. Why eat outside when there’s a kitchen available? Nako, iha, leave some degree of mystery kasi nakakaumay na,” said one guy.

“In fairness naman kay Ellen pinagluluto nya si JLC or nagluluto sila ng food nila na sa ibang bansa sila hindi pa sosyal na kailangan kumain sa mamahalin restaurant ok na sa kanila yung ganyan baka yan ang isa sa gusto ni JLC no need to be glamarous simple lang,” say naman ng fan ni Ellen.

“Napansin ko yan kay Ellen, parang achievement sa kanya yung iiwan ng lalake ang lahat para sa kanya (pamilya, gf, career, kung ano ano pa), and wala siyang patumpik tumpik na ipangalandakan yun sa publiko. It could be anybody in JL’s place, si Baste Duterte ang nasa lugar niya dati, at before ni Baste eh yung ex ni Gwen Zamora, atbp. Di malayong may susunod pa kay JL pag tapos na ang papel niya sa quest ni Ellen to validate herself,” observed one guy.