Dingdong Dantes sure win sa susunod na eleksyon

SAKALING tumakbo si Dingdong Dantes for a government post in the next elections, malakas ang laban niya.

Kasi nga, matagal nang exposed si Dingdong sa public service dahil sa kanyang foundation for the youth. And in fairness sa kaniya, malinis ang pangalan ni Dingdong and he is bright and approachable.

Not to mention ang kaniyang kasikatan kaya marami talaga siyang tagahanga. Sure win iyan.

Hindi kasi siya yung tipong putok lang sa buho as far as public service is concerned. Marami nga tayong mga matataas na opisyal na kaya lang naman nanalo dahil sa popularidad pero as far as public service is concerned ay mga mangmang naman. Walang alam sa batas. Not Dingdong.

Matalino iyan and willing to learn. At siya yung tipong hindi gagamitin ang pulitika para magpayaman lamang. Not his type.

Kaya kita niyo naman siya, tahimik lang na tumutulong sa mga kapuspalad – sa mga less fortunate. Kaya count us in as your supporter Dong. We believe in you.

q q q

Get well soon my dear Mayora Precy Cruz ng Guiguinto, Bulacan. We love you very, very much. God bless you. Mwah! Mwah! Mwah!