Pamilya ni Nadine iimbestigahan sa pagpapakamatay ng kapatid



DEPRESSION daw ang cause ng pagpapakamatay ng 16 year-old brother ni Nadine Lustre na si Isaiah last Sunday sa kanilang tahanan sa Talipapa, Q.C..

Napansin daw ng ilang mga nakakakilala kay Ice (palayaw ni Isaiah) na medyo tahimik ito lately at parang malungkot pero wala naman itong sinasabing problema sa kanila.

Kaya na-shock ang mga kapamilya ni Ice nang biglang may narinig na dalawang putok ng baril sa kuwarto ni Isaiah that early evening of Sunday.

A death in the family is always painful. Kaya naawa kami sa pamilya ni Nadine lalo na sa mga magulang ng mga ito.

Nadine’s family is mourning right now pero mukhang di pa rito natatapos ang problema ng pamilya nila. Iniimbestigahan daw ngayon ng pulisya kung paano sila nagkaroon ng baril sa bahay na tila walang lisensiya.

Kaya mukhang sasabit daw ang tatay ni Nadine sa problemang ito. Kasi nga, bawal magkaroon ng baril na walang lisensiya at nasa batas iyan.

Pero wala pa naman tayong narinig na pag-amin mula sa ama nila kung kanya nga ang baril – at kung di man kanya, saan nanggaling ang baril na ginamit ni Ice?

Pilit daw sanang ililihim ng Viva management ang sanhi ng pagkamatay ng bata para maiiwas nila sa problema ang magulang ni Nadine pero lumusot pa rin ang balita.

Di naman kasi puwedeng i-news blackout ang pagpapakamatay ng bata dahil marami ang nakakaalam nito. Now that the kid was already cremated, we just wish na sumalangit nawa ang kanyang kaluluwa. Mahirap lang kasi rito, suicide ang cause ng death – hindi natural.

Depression…depression…depression. Grabe talaga ang problemang ito na dumadapo sa buhay natin minsan. Hindi biro ang depresyon, hindi ito joke. We must look into the state of every individual who goes through this phase sa buhay nila.

Kailangan nila ng full support system from family members. Kailangang silip-silipin natin ang mga mahal natin sa buhay every now and then and help them out sa kanilang mga pinagdadaanan.

Some just need people to listen to them, di naman kailangang mag-advise all the time, eh.

Yung may makikinig lang sa kanila is fair enough. Kaya let’s lend them our ears pag kinakailangan. In short, let’s open our communications with people around us. We may just save their lives.

Some need professional help to pull it off. Huwag mag-atubiling mag-consult sa psychologists, psychiatrists and other experts when needed. Burahin na kasi sa utak natin na kapag nag-consult ang isang tao sa isang psychiatrist ay buang ito.

Of course not! They are there to align our system when necessary. Huwag mahiya. Ano ba? Propesyon iyon and legit.

Kaya we are praying na malagpasan ni Nadine Lustre at ng kanyang pamilya ang pinagdadaanan nila ngayon. Sana rin ay maayos ng daddy nila ang problemang ito bago pa lumala. Kung paano di ko po alam. wala akong alam sa baril. Takot ako sa baril.