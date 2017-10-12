Launching movie nina Ken at Barbie huhusgahan na Bandera

SAMANTALA, mapapanood na ang susunod na romcom movie ng Regal sa Nov. 8, ang “This Time I’ll Be Sweeter” kasama ang kilig loveteam nina Barbie Forteza at Ken Chan, sa direksyon ni Joel Lamangan. Inaabangan na ng fans ang launching film ng KenBie tandem na unang sinubaybayan ng mga manonood sa GMA series na Meant To Be, lalo na’t humakot na ng million views and likes ang trailer ng movie sa social media. Ngayon pa lang ay atat na atat na ang kan ilang fans na mapanood ang kanilang first movie together. Kaabang-abang din ang upcoming projects ng Regal tulad ng “Haunted Forest” na pagbibidahan nina Jane Oineza, Maris Racal, Hashtag members na sina Jameson Blake at Jon Lucas mula naman sa direksyon ni Ian Lorenos. Inaasahan namang makakapasok sa MMFF 2017 ang pelikula nina Janella Salvador at Elmo Magalona, ang fantasy-romance na “My Fairy Tail Love Story” mula sa direksyon ni Perci Intalan. Kailangan n’yo ring abangan ang latest movie ni Joey Reyes na “Recipe For Love” nina Christian Bables at Cora Waddell.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.