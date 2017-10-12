Payo kay Mariel de Leon: Magmumog ng mouth wash

NOW for our two cents’ worth na reaksiyon para kay Mariel de Leon. Sey ng hitad on her socmed account, “shame on him.” Ewan namin if before she posted her violent, disrespectful reaction ay tinanong ni Mariel ang kanyang amang si Christopher, “Dad, are we in any way related to Joey de Leon?”
Pero magkaapelyido lang at walang kaparehong dugong nananalaytay sa kanilang ugat, dapat ay marunong ding magsala ng mga salita ang binibining ito. Maaari mong soplahin ang isang tao nang taglay mo pa rin ang respeto.
Born to seemingly ideal parents, ewan kung bakit ganito ang tabas ng dila ni Mariel in already many instances where public opinion on important and timely issues is encouraged.
Salitang “ideal” din lang ang pinag-uusapan, panawagan sa mga kumpanyang gumagawa ng mouth wash.
Hindi endorser ang bagay kay Mariel para kunin, the product is actually for her to gargle.
At huwag nang idura kung kinakailangan.
