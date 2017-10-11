DU30 inalis sa PNP ang pagiging lead agency sa gera kontra droga Bandera

INALIS ni Pangulong Duterte sa Philippine National Police (PNP) ang pagiging lead agency sa kampanya ng gobyerno kontra droga at inilipat sa Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) ang trabaho. “(I)n order to bring order to the operation/campaign against illegal drugs, thus pinpointing precise accountability, I hereby direct, the NBI (National Bureau of Investigation), PNP (Philippine National Police), Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Bureau of Customs, Philippine Postal Office and all other agencies or any and all ad hoc anti-drug task force, to leave to the PDEA, as sole agency, the conduct of all campaigns and operations against all those who, directly or indirectly, and in whatever manner or capacity, are involved in or connected with, illegal drugs,” sabi ni Duterte sa isang memorandum. Idinagdag ni Duterte na dapat tiyakin ng PNP ang police visibility para mapigilan ang operasyon ng droga. Ito’y matapos naman ang kontrobersiyang kinakaharap ng PNP, partikular ang pagpatay sa mga menor-de edad.

