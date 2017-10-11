Comelec chair Andres Bautista nagbitiw

INIHAYAG ni Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chair Andres Bautista ang kanyang desisyong magbitiw sa puwesto epektibo sa pagtatapos ng taon.

“It is with my deep sadness that I am informing you about my decision to resign as the chair of the Commission on Elections by the end of the year,” sabi ni Bautista sa isang open letter na kanyang ipinost sa kanyang social media account.

Naka-address ang kanyang sulat sa “Comelec family.”

“After much prayer and discernment, I believe that this is the right time to step down given the postponement of the Barangay and SK elections. This was not an easy decision, but my family, especially my children, need me now more than ever,” dagdag ni Bautista.

Ginawa ni Bautista ang pagbibitiw matapos namang ibasura ng Kamara ang impeachment complaint na inihain laban sa kanya dahil sa umano’y tagong yaman.

Nauna nang inakusahan si Bautista ng kanyang misis na si Patricia na umano’y nagkamal siya ng tinatayang P1 bilyong ill-gotten wealth.

“Amid the hurtful, baseless and malicious accusations hurled against me, most of you never left my side,” ayon pa kay Bautista.

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you, my Comelec family. It has been a joy and privilege to work for, and serve with you,” dagdag pa ni Bautista.