Gobyerno handa na para sa 2 araw transport strike — LTFRB INQUIRER.net

TINIYAK ni Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) Board Member Aileen Lizada na handa na ang gobyerno para sa dalawang araw na nationwide transport strike na nakatakda sa Oktubre 16 at 17 na pangungunahan ng grupong Piston. Idinagdag ni Lizada na tinatayang 20 bus ang ipapakalat sa Metro Manila simula pa lamang ng alas-4 ng umaga para magsakay ng mga maaapektuhang mga pasahero. “We’ve discussed with Stop and Go coalition and may proposals sila na gradual modernization and we welcome that. But with Piston(‘s strike), the government is ready but we have minimal buses deployed,” sabi ni Lizada. Ito na ang ikatlong transport strike na isasagawa ng Piston para tutulan ang phaseout ng mga jeepney.

