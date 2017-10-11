John Lloyd, Ellen nagpaplano nang magpakasal; sabay na magpapa-rehab By Ambet Nabus Bandera

AFTER payagang mag-indefinite leave of absence sa kanyang mga commitment sa showbiz si John Lloyd Cruz, mas malaya na siyang nakakapag-post ng kanyang mga emote kasama si Ellen Adarna. Magkasama sila ngayon sa Europe at ine-enjoy ang isa’t isa. Dadalo umano ang magdyowa sa kasal ng kaibigan ni Lloydie na noon pa pala ipinagpaalam ng aktor pero dahil sa nakatali nga ang mga iskedyul niya, hindi siya basta-basta puwedeng lumabas ng bansa. May mga kumakalat ding tsismis na may planong magpakasal ang dalawa roon lalo pa’t kalat na kalat na ang tsismis na buntis daw si Ellen? May nagsasabi naman na sabay silang magpapakunsulta sa mga propesyonal para mapigilan na ang kanilang pagiging “alcoholic”. Ayon naman sa isang source, may papasuking business venture sina John Lloyd at Ellen na matagal na rin daw nilang planong gawin. And yes, tama nga ang tsika na dahil dito ay mawawala na raw ang sitcom nilang Home Sweetie Home, kung saan nagsimula ang kanilang pagiging close. Well, kung anuman talaga ang dahilan nila o alin man sa mga nabanggit ang totoo, maliwanag pa sa sikat ng araw na sila’y nagmamahalan at talagang ipinaglalaban nila ito sa lahat ng mga umeepal, humahadlang o kumokontra.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.