Marian may niresbakan: Bakit ka ba masyadong obsessed sa akin!

MARIAN Something posted a message on her Instagram account which had netizens intrigued.

“Like, why are you so obsessed with me?”

That was her message post. Apparently, she was alluding to someone who makes gaya-gaya but she was a coward in not naming her. Ayun, nag-away ang fans and bashers niya sa isang popular website.

“I doubt naiintindihan nya to. Mas magaling pa ang HS graduate kesa sa kanya sa English. Baka pasang awa kasi pumapasok naman,” said one basher.

“College graduate yan. Hindi man sya magaling mag English di nyo naman sya kayang habulin sa ganda at yaman. Edukada yan unlike most of the star sa kabila. Hindi nga nakapagtapos ng highschool,” depensa naman ng isang fan ni Marianita.

“Nagpapa controversial si Super Flop Kween,” mataray na patutsada ng basher.

“Maka flop ka dai. Sisikat ba yan kung flop ang projects? Duh!” sagot naman ng isang fan ni Marian.

“Hindi sya nagpapa controversial, napapagod na sya sa kagagagaya nung isa! Iniba nya na gamit nya, gaya pa din, pati mga actions nya ginagaya pa din!” wailed one fan of the actress.

“Assuming lang kayo na ginagaya yang idol niyo,” say ng isang guy.

“Eto si Marian. Nega nega pati followers nya nega. Imbes magtulong tulong silang mga Kapuso puro kanegahan, kala mo mga teenager.”

“Sinong idol ba tinutukoy nyo? Marian, for me is nega and fake. Nakatatak na ang pagputak nya noon tapos paiyak iyak nung ininterview.”

‘Yan ang magkasunod na say ng isang basher.