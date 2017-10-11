Bonggang mga hikaw ni Angel sa ‘La Luna’ ginagaya

MARAMI na ang gumagaya kay Angel Locsin na gumaganap bilang Jacintha Magsaysay sa La Luna Sangre.

Nag-viral ang photo niya kung saan iba’t ibang tassel earings ang kanyang suot. May isang female fan nga ang nag-post ng photo niya wearing a tassel earring. She was obviously inspired by the actress.

One fan even asked Angel sa social media, “Tanong ko lang ms. Jacintha @143redangel Hindi po ba mabibigat earrings mo? #LaLunaSangreDeception #ChardGel!”

Agad namang sumagot si Angel ng, “Pinipili ko yung di mabigat. Hahahaha… di rin kasi ako sanay magsuot ng accessories eh, pero parang pumapasok na sakin si Jacintha. Hehehe.”

Anyway, trending na ang pinausong tassel earring ni Angel who plays a political strategist, then campaign manager of Gilbert Imperial played by Richard Gutierrez.