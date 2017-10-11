Cristine ayaw nang magbuyangyang ng hubad na katawan



Kumawala na nang tuluyan si Cristine Reyes sa paggawa ng sex-drama films na nagpatingkad noon sa kanyang pangalan. Palibhasa’y pamilyado nang tao kaya hangga’t maiiwasan ay umaayaw na siyang magpakita ng kanyang alindog.

In fairness naman, may asim pa rin si Cristine sa mga movie producer. Tanging siya lang ang may malaking pangalan sa horror movie na “Spirit of the Glass 2: The Haunted” mula sa Octo Arts Films in association with T-Rex Entertainment.

Ayon sa director ng movie na si Joey Reyes na siya ring gumawa ng unang “Spirit of the Glass” na tumabo sa takilya sa 2004 Metro Manila Film Festival, ibang-iba raw sa unang installment ang bagong obra niya, subalit nandoon pa rin ang misteryo ng tinatawag na Ouija board at ang pasaway na characters na naging instrument upang mabuksan ang pinto sa ibang mundo.

Makakasama ni Cristne sa powerhouse cast sina Daniel Matsunaga, Enrico Cuenca, Benjamin Alves, Janine Gutierrez, Ash Ortega, Dominique Roque at si Binibining Pilipinas-Universe 2016 Maxine Medina.

Ito ang unang pagsabak ng beauty queen sa pag-arte kaya siguradong marami ang naku-curious kung may ibubuga rin ba siya bilang aktres.

Kayo na ang humusga kung may future rin si Maxine sa akting.