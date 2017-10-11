Kim mas naging yummy matapos pahirapan ang sarili By Jun Nardo Bandera

BUGBOG ang katawan ni Kim Domingo sa puspusang pagti-training para sa role niya bilang Avenir sa fantasy series ng GMA na Super Ma’am. Wala siyang pakialam kung magdusa siya sa training basta maihatid lang niya ang inaasahan ng manonood sa maaksyong niyang papel. Take note na sumasabak ang Asia’s Fantasy sa Aerial Yoga, Muay Thai, arnis, wushu at pilates! Iba’t ibang paraan ‘yon upang masanay siya sa mabibigat niyang action scenes sa seryeng pinagbibidahan ni Marian Rivera. Hindi nga makapaniwala ang followers niya nang makita nila ang pag-eensayo ng dalaga sa kanyang Instagram account. Dahil sa matinding training na ito, mas gumanda pa ang hubog ng katawan ng dalaga kaya naman patuloy na naglalaway sa kanya ang mga lalaki.

