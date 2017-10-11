Pia tuluyan nang tsinugi sa Eat Bulaga? By Jun Nardo Bandera

GOODBYE na ba si Pia Guanio sa Eat Bulaga? Ilang buwan na ang nakalipas mula nang ipanganak niya ang second baby girl nila ni Steve Mago pero ni anino ng EB Dabarkads ay hindi pa nasisilayan sa noontime program. Sa mga Instagram post ni Pia, kasalukuyan siyang nasa San Diego, California kasama si Steve. Sa isang photo, kasama niya ang panganay na si Scarlett. Isa sa nakaka-miss sa kanya sa programa ay si Ryan Agoncillo. Pero ang balita, sa Oct. 14 ay meron siyang taping para sa Home Base na ipinapalabas sa GMA News TV na nasa Season 18 na, huh! Matagal na rin sa EB si Pia kaya naman marami rin ang nagtatanong kung kelan siya muling aapir.

