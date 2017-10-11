UP llamado kontra UST

Mga Laro Ngayon

(Araneta Coliseum)

2 p.m. UP vs UST

4 p.m. DLSU vs FEU

Team Standings: Ateneo (7-0); DLSU (5-2); Adamson (5-2); FEU (4-3); NU (3-4); UP (3-4); UE (1-6); UST (0-7)

MAGSASAGUPA ang apat na koponang galing sa masasaklap na kabiguan ngayon sa pagsisimula ng ikalawang round ng eliminasyon ng UAAP Season 80 basketball tournament sa Araneta Coliseum.

Susubukan ng University of the Philippines na pagningasing muli ang kampanya nito sa pagsagupa sa wala pang panalong University of Santo Tomas umpisa alas-2 ng hapon bago magharap ang Far Eastern University at De La Salle University ganap na alas-4 ng hapon.

Matapos na magtala ng 3-1 kartada sa umpisa ng torneyo ay natalo ng tatlong sunod ang UP Maroons na ang huli ay kontra sa kamay ng National University, 70-77.

Ang UST naman ay nanatili sa ilalim ng team standings matapos na mabigo sa University of the East, 96-91, noong Sabado.—Angelito Oredo

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.