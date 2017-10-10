Appointment ni Ubial ibinasura; Palasyo nalungkot

IKINALUNGKOT ng Malacañang ang kabiguan ni Health Secretary Paulyn Jean Rosell-Ubial na makumpirma ng makapangyarihang Commission on Appointments (CA).

Ani Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella na nagpapasalamat ang administrasyon sa naging serbisyo ni Ubial.

“We regret the Commission on Appointments’ non-confirmation of Department of Health Secretary Paulyn Jean Rosell-Ubial. We are deeply grateful for Sec. Ubial’s service to the Health Department and for epitomizing the President’s malasakit through her All for Health, towards Health for All” Philippine Health Agenda,” sabi niya.

Ikalimang miyembro ng Gabinete ni Pangulong Duterte si Ubial na hindi nakumpirma ng CA.

“We wish Secretary Ubial well in all her future endeavors,” dagdag ni Abella.—Bella Cariaso