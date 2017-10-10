Tulay nabuwal; trak nahulog sa ilog By John Roson Bandera

Sugatan ang driver ng isang trak na kargado ng semento nang mahulog sa ilog ang sasakyan matapos mabuwal ang dinaanang tulay sa Balbalan, Kalinga, nitong Lunes, ayon sa pulisya. Sugatan ang driver ng isang trak na kargado ng semento nang mahulog sa ilog ang sasakyan matapos mabuwal ang dinaanang tulay sa Balbalan, Kalinga, nitong Lunes, ayon sa pulisya. Isinugod ang driver na si Herman Sagmayao, 32, sa Western Kalinga District Hospital para malunasan, ayon sa ulat ng Cordillera regional police. Naganap ang insidente dakong alas-9 ng umaga sa Dao-angan bridge na bahagi ng provincial road sa Comias, Brgy. Dao-angan. Minamaneho ni Sagmayao ang dump truck (RHY-226), na pag-aari ng BHM Construction at may kargang 150 sako ng semento, patungo sa direksyon ng Supak, Brgy. Poswoy, nang bumigay ang tulay. “It suddenly collapsed due to heavy load that exceeded its load limit capacity and as a result, the dump truck fell down the river,” sabi sa ulat. Tinatayang 22 talampakan ang lalim ng kinabagsakan ng trak, ayon sa pulisya. Samantala, dalawang tao naman ang sugatan nang mahulog sa bangin ang isa pang sasakyan sa Kabayan, Benguet, noon ding Lunes. Isinugod sa ospital ang may-ari ng sasakyan na ai Sandy Mayao at driver niyang si Arnulfo Amparo. Di na sugatan ang isa pang sakay na si Anthony Baguista, dahil nakalundag siya mula sa sasakyan bago ito nahulog. Nadulas umano ang sasakyan sa pababang bahagi ng Ambangeg-Bashoy road at nagtuluy-tuloy sa 30-metrong lalim na bangin, kung saan ito bumagsak nang patagilid.

