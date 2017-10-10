Pagsasampa ng kaso laban sa ex-DOTr execs dahil sa MRT mess sinuportahan ng Senado INQUIRER.net

SINUPORTAHAN ng liderato ng Senado ang pagsasampa ng kaso laban sa mga dating opisyal kaugnay ng pagbili ng 48 “overweight at incompatible” China-made light rail vehicles (LRVs) para sa Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3), ayon kay Sen. Grace Poe.

Idinagdag ni Poe na aabot sa P526 milyong budget ang nasayang dahil sa anomalya.

Iginiit ni Poe na dapat habulin ng gobyerno ang mga dating opisyal ng Department of Transportation (DOTr) na sangkot sa iregularidad.

“Parang tapon na nga ang pera na yan. Kaya nga dapat managot yung mga dating pumasok diyan. Why are we prolonging the agony?” sabi ni Poe sa deliberasyon ng P70.4 bilyon budget ng DOTr para sa 2018.

Idinagdag ni Poe na umabot na sa P526 milyon ang ibinayad sa Dalian Corp. Aaabot sa kabuuang P3.8 bilyon ang pinasok na kontrata.

Si Poe ang chairman ng Senate committee on public services.

