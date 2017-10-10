Payo ni GMA pagbaba ng rating ni DU30, wag pansinin

Hindi umano dapat ikabahala ni Pangulong Duterte ang pagbaba ng kanyang rating, ayon kay dating Pangulo at ngayon ay Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.

Sa isang pahayag, sinabi ni Arroyo na dumanas din siya ng ganito noong siya pa ang nasa Malacanang.

“After a whole year of stratospheric ratings, the President should not be unduly worried by the drop in his ratings for the 3rd quarter of the year. This is a blip, especially because the survey was taken at the height of the controversy over so-called EJK’s in the war against drugs,” ani Arroyo.

Normal lamang umano ang pagbaba ng rating ng Pangulo subalit hindi nangangahulugan na wala na sa kanya ang suporta ng publiko.

“During my term, I too suffered even more serious problems with my ratings, precipitated by the same kind of vicious opposition now working to bring down President Duterte. I responded by focusing instead on performance, performance, performance. It was my intention to leave a real legacy of achievement, because it was only the judgment of history that mattered to me.”

Noong rehimeng Arroyo, ang pinakamababa nitong rating ay -53 porsyento na naitala noong Marso 2010. Bumaba siya sa Malacanang na ang rating ay -17 porsyento.

“But the job of a president is not to make popular decisions. He should make decisions for the greater good though unpopular. I had to endure this process myself when I made tough and unpopular decisions that ultimately redounded to the common good.”

Pero kung si Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman ang pagbaba ng rating ni Duterte ay dahil sa kanyang mga ginawa.

“The President and his subalterns must not foment excuses and alibis but should make contrite amends and requisite reforms to arrest the fall of the President’s ratings,” ani Lagman.