SC ibinasura ang mosyon ni de Lima para bawiin ang arrest warrant INQUIRER.net

MANANATILI si Sen. Leila de Lima sa pagkakakulong matapos ibasura ng Korte Suprema ang kanyang petisyon na humihiling na bawiin ang arrest warrant laban sa kanya.

Sa botong 9-6, pinaboran ng Kataastaasang Hukuman ang ipinalabas na warrant ng Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court laban kay de Lima.

Kabilang naman sa anim na justice na bumoto laban sa pananatili ni de Lima sa kulungan ay sina Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno, Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio, Associate Justices Estela Perlas-Bernabe, Alfredo Benjamin Caguioa at Francis Jardeleza.

Ginawa ni Associate Justice Presbitero J. Velasco Jr., ang desisyon, na nauna nang hiniling ni de Lima na mag-inhibit matapos umanong isulong ang pagpapawalangsala sa isang drug lord na nakakulong sa New Bilibid Prison (NBP). Nakakulong si de lima sa Philippine National Police Custodial Center sa Camp Crame.

Kilalang numero unong kritiko ni Pangulong Duterte si de Lima.

