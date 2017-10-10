Walang klase sa MM sa Nov. 16 at Nov 17

INIHAYAG ng mga mayor sa Metro Manila ang suspensiyon ng klase sa lahat ng antas sa Nobyembre 16 at Nobyembre 17 dahil sa isasagawang Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) summit kung saan ang Pilipinas ang host.

Bagamat pormal na matatapos ang summit sa Nob. 14, nagdesisyon ang 17 mayor sa National Capital Region (NCR) na isuspinde ang klase para sa pribado at pampublikong mga paaralan dahil inaasahan ang paglilibot ng mga delegado ng Asean sa palibot ng NCR.

Idinagdag ng mga mayor na tuloy naman ang pasok sa mga opisina ng gobyerno matapos ang isinagawang pagpupulong ng Metro Manila Council. Sinabi ng Metro Manila Mayor na ipapatupad ang modified stop and go traffic scheme kung saan isang lane mula sa Clark International Airport sa Pampanga papuntang Conrad Hotel sa Pasay City ang ilalaan sa mga delegado ng Aean.

Niliwanag naman ng mga mayor na hindi kagaya sa isinagawang Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) noong 2015, hindi isasara ang lane sa trapiko.

