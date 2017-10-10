Aguirre nag-alok ng WPP para sa ‘hazing’ suspek na si Trangia at pamilya

NAG-ALOK ang Department of Justice (DOJ) kay Ralph Trangia at pamilya nito na isailalim sila saWitness Protection Program (WPP).

Sinabi ni Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II posibleng maging testigo si Trangia batay na rin sa impormasyong ibibigay niya kaugnay ng pagkamatay ng University of Santo Tomas (UST) freshman law student na si Horacio Tomas “Atio” Castillo III.

Ikinatuwa ni Aguirre ang pagbabalik sa bansa ni Trangia at hiniling sa kanya na makipagtulungan at sabihin ang katotohanan sa isinasagawang imbestigasyon.

“While he may be a suspect as of the moment, depending on what he will tell our investigators, he could be a potential witness. And for this reason, the DOJ offers to him and to his family, the protection of our Witness Protection Program (WPP),” sabi ni Aguirre.

Namatay si Castillo matapos isailalim sa hazing ng Aegis Juris fraternity.

“I encourage Mr. Trangia and his family to fully cooperate, to tell the truth and, as a future lawyer, to work for justice. And I again reiterate the DOJ’s invitation to anyone who knows anything about what happened to Mr. Atio Castillo to come forward and to tell the truth,” dagdag ni Aguirre.

Bumalik si Trangia sa Pilipinas kahapon ng umaga matapos umalis papuntang United States kasama ang kanyang nanay na si Rosemarie noong Setyembre 19, o dalawang araw matapos marekober ng mga magulang ang kanyang bangkay sa isang punerarya.