MRT nasira habang may sakay na kongresista By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Nasira ang isang tren ng Metro Rail Transit 3 kaninang umaga habang may nakasakay na kongresista.

Ayon kay Muntinlupa Rep. Ruffy Biazon ito ang unang beses na nasira ang tren ng MRT na kanyang sinasakyan.

“Kanina for the first time na-experience ko yon sinakyan ko nasira.. kasi nag e-MRT naman ako every once in a while pero kanina yung unang beses kong nasakyan ko na train nasira,” ani Biazon.

Huminto umano ang tren sa Boni station at makalipas ang walong minuto ay muli itong umandar. Pagdating sa Shaw Boulevard station ay pinababa na ang mga pasahero.

Sinabi ni Biazon na dapat madaliin ng Department of Transportation ang pagresolba sa problema.

“Kung efficient tayo mas convenient sya talaga .. sa traffic natin sa EDSA mas mabilis ang biyahe…. benchmark na lang natin dito dapat yun train should always be faster than the car. Kung hindi natin magawa na mas mabilis riding the train marami pa rin gagamitin ng kotse contribute again (sa traffic) Kung reliable lang ang MRT hindi ko na dadalhin ito (sasakyan ko) going to Batasan. Drop off na lang sa nearest station.”

Bago nasira ang sinasakyang tren ni Biazon, nagkaroon ng problema ang riles ng MRT alas-5:52 ng umaga kaya walang pinabiyaheng tren mula North Ave hanggang Shaw Boulevard. Alas-6:34 ng umaga ng bumalik ang buong serbisyo ng MRT.

Alas-8:35 ng umaga ng pababain naman ang mga pasahero sa Cubao station south bound dahil sa technical problem.

Pinababa naman si Biazon at iba pang pasahero sa Shaw Boulevard alas-9:33 ng umaga north bound.

