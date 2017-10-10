Kapatid ni Nadine nag-suicide? By Djan Magbanua

MAINIT ang usap-usapan sa social media matapos lumabas ang balita na nag-suicide umano ang kapatid ni Nadine Lustre. As of this writing, wala pang kumpirmadong report kung sino sa tatlong kapatid ng aktres ang tinutukoy ng usapang ito. Nag post din sa kanyang Instagram stories si Nadine ng semi-colon at mga salitang #KeepGoing. Kaparehas din ng ganitong post ang boyfriend nyang si James Reid. Ang semi-colon ay isang kilalang suicide awareness symbol na sinimulan ni Amy Bleue, na nagpatattoo ng simbolong ito para sa pag-alala sa kanyang ama na nag-suicide. Ito umano ay sumisimbolo sa paggamit ng isang manunulat ng semi-colon imbes na tapusin sa isang tuldok ang kanilang sinulat. Ang manunulat daw ay ang tao at ang sentence ay ang buhay.

