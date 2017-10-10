MRT3 2 beses nagkaaberya ngayong umaga, daan-daang pasahero stranded INQUIRER.net

DAAN-DAANG pasahero ng Metro Rail Transit 3 ang stranded ngayong umaga matapos pansamantalang tumigil ang operasyon ng MRT 3 dahil sa track problem at technical issue. Sa isang service status report, iniulat ng MRT-3 na pansamantalang tumigil ang operasyon ng northbound trains ganap na alas-5:52 ng umaga sa pagitan ng Ortigas station at Santolan-Annapolis station dahil sa isang track problem. Bumalik ang normal na operasyon ganap na alas-6:34 ng umaga. Ganap na alas-8:35 ng umaga, nasiraan ang isang tren pa-southbound, dahilan para pababain ang mga pasahero sa Cubao station. Humingi naman ng paumanhin ang pamunuan ng MRT 3 matapos ang nangyaring mga aberya.

