Tumbok Karera Tips, October 10, 2017 (@SANTA ANA PARK) By Dodie Gonzalez Bandera

Race 1 : PATOK – (7) Abantero; TUMBOK – (5) Board Walk; LONGSHOT – (3) Masskara

Race 2 : PATOK – (5) Cavite Royale; TUMBOK – (7) Wow Pogi; LONGSHOT – (4) May Swerte Ako

Race 3 : PATOK – (6) Dixie Storm/Dandelion; TUMBOK – (5) Tunnel Vision; LONGSHOT – (1) Mr. Enrico/Fire Gypsy

Race 4 : PATOK – (4) Grandox; TUMBOK – (5) Hard Work Classic; LONGSHOT – (6) Windy Star

Race 5 : PATOK – (2) Oh Neng; TUMBOK – (7) Just Dreamin; LONGSHOT – (4) Copernicus

Race 6 : PATOK – (5) Victory Choice; TUMBOK – (6) Wafu The King; LONGSHOT – (3) Awat Na Boy

Race 7 : PATOK – (3) Oyster Perpetual; TUMBOK – (9) Amazing Cole; LONGSHOT – (7) Iron Monk

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.