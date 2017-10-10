Alden sumakay uli ng chopper para di ma-late sa trabaho By Jun Nardo Bandera

WALANG takot na sumakay muli ng chopper si Alden Richards upang hindi mahuli sa isang commitment niya sa Quezon City. Mula sa isang show sa Laguna last Friday, kinailagnan makarating sa oras ng Pambansang Bae para hindi ma-late sa meet and greet niya sa SM Fairview. Kung by land ang biyahe, baka sarado na ang mall pagdating niya dahil sa traffic. Sa awa naman ng Diyos, hindi pumalpak ang sinakyang chopper at nakarating siya in time sa meet and greet ng isang brand na ineendorso. Nayakap si Alden ng 20 fans niya na may kasama pang selfie, huh! Inaliw rin niya ang audience sa pag-perform ng hit songs ng 90s boyband. In fairness, safe naman ang chopper ride ni Alden, huh!

