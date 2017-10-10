Xander Ford kay Ogie Diaz: Sorry po kung nasaktan ko kayo…susundin ko ang mga payo n’yo!

NAGPAKUMBABA na ang controversial internet sensation na si Xander Ford. Humingi na siya ng paumanhin kay talent manager-comedian Ogie Diaz.

Ito’y matapos ngang magkapalitan ng maaanghang na salita ang dalawa sa social media na nag-ugat sa pagbibigay ng payo ni Ogie kay Xander Ford hinggil sa hindi kagandahang ugali ng binata.

Nasaktan daw si Xander Ford sa mga naging pahayag ni Ogie tungkol sa kanyang attitude problem, partikular na ang kanyang pagiging mayabang.

Ayon sa binata, nabago lang ang kanyang itsura pero hindi naman daw siya masamang tao.

“Lesson Learned. Nakausap po ng mga managers ko sina Sir Vince at Sir David kanina si Tito Ogie Diaz tungkol po sa issue. Sorry po tito ogie kasi may mga nasabi po ako sa post ko kagabi na di naman dapat sabihin at makakasakit sa damdamin mo.

“Kasi po nasaktan din ako sa mga ibang nasabi nyo sakin. Pero binasa ko po mabuti post mo ngayon at naramdaman ko naman po na concern ka lang din sakin. Susundin ko po ang mga payo nyo at payo ng mga managers ko dahil yun ang tama.

“Pero po pagpaumanhin nyo po at sa mga ibang tao kung ang tingin nyo nagtataas po ako ng boses dahil natural ko pong boses medyo malakas at basag. Hayaan nyo po dodoblehin ko po ang efort ko na mabago lahat ng dapat ayusin para narin matanggap din ako ng mga taong namimisunderstand ang ugali ko.

“Parehas po tayo tito ogie na komedyante rin na gusto lang magpasaya ng tao. Masaya po ako dahil maganda naging usapan at nagkalinawan po kayo ng mga managers ko. Salamat po sa advice. Sorry po ulit. Eto po ang panig ko sa mga issue po sakin.”

Narito naman ang official statement ng kampo ni Xander Ford: “1. ‘Guard papasukin nyo ko, ako si Xander Ford’ – being a typical teenager and with his jolly character known from his video contents, he always make fun about himself. Moreover, he just tried to ask the guard, ‘Kuya kilala mo ko? Ako si Xander Ford, pogi ko no?’ With a funny accent like he’s shooting for a content video which he usually do. This has been exaggerated to being boastful.

“2. ‘Hindi ako papasok hangga’t di ko kasama manager ko.’ – He politely told the marshall that he will wait for the Talent Coordinator to fetch him together with his companions which is a standard procedure. ‘Kuya wait lang, di muna ako papasok hanggat wala pa yung guest list maiiwan ko kasi sila.’ – Of course he doesn’t want to leave his managers and his father waiting at the side. He just wanted to go inside together with his entourage.

“3. ‘Biglang tinakpan ang mukha nya sa hoodie nya nung may magpapapicture na fans.” – Actually his face is not yet 100% healed. His management suggested him as much as possible to avoid having pictures if he is not yet presentable like without make up and when his hair is not yet fixed. Lahat naman siguro ng tao conscious magpapicture especially with other people if he/she feels na di sya nakapag-ayos man lang. And again, the story has been exaggerated, His manager said ‘Wait lang po mag-aayos lang si Xander’ towards his dressing room.

“FYI, before the taping of the program, he was fetched from his house in Cavite, after a long day shoot for another program, and he patiently surpassed the exhaustion since he wanted this work to help his family. Xander is not perfect. He is just a regular guy who is really working hard to please everyone especially those who doesn’t want him to be successful.”