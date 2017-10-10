Kalat na: Phillip Salvador naka-jackpot sa casino, wagi ng P35-M

NANG marinig ng isang friend namin na nanalo raw si Kuya Ipe (Phillip Salvador) ng P35 million sa Solaire Casino slots last week (aside from the P29 million na napanalunan ng wife nitong si Ate Emma a week before), pumunta ito sa Solaire para magbakasakaling mabalatuhan siya nito.

Very close raw kasi sila ni Kuya Ipe pero to her dismay ay di niya ito nakita that night. Ha! Ha! Ha! Baka nga kasi di pumunta kaya di niya nakita ang anino. Ano ba sa tingin niya – doon nakatira si Kuya Ipe?

Natural na magpapahinga muna yan, happy-happy muna outside the casino dahil malaking pera ang napanalunan nilang mag-asawa. He deserves naman to win dahil di rin naman biro ang mga naipatalo niya roon.

Parang kami lang din iyan – kahit barya-barya lang ang nilalaro namin sa slot machines ay malaki rin ito kung iipunin mo. Kaya lang, masarap kasi mag-slot, malilibang ka talaga. Plus the fact na baka makatsamba ka ng jackpot tulad nga ng nangyari kina Kuya Ipe at Ate Emma. Mababait kasi sila kaya sila binibiyayaan. Kaya dapat magpakabait na rin ako at baka maambunan din ako ni Lady Luck, right? Charrrooottt!

Congrats Kuya Ipe and Ate Emma. Baka maunahan pa akong mabalatuhan ni Kuya Ipe kaysa sa friend kong inikot talaga ang buong casino that night thinking na magkakasalubong sila. Generous pa naman ang mag-asawang iyan, di ba Nay Cristy?

q q q

May bago akong artist, pag-aartistahin ko ito early next year. Kailangang tapusin muna ng bago kong guwapo baby na si Briant Scott (Lomboy) ang kaniyang Grade 12 bago ko siya isabak sa showbiz.

Iba kasi ang merong natapos ang bata bago maapektuhan ang sked niya. Madali na kasing mag-college as far as schedule sa school is concerned. Ang mahalaga ay makatapos muna siya ng high school.

“Iyon din ang gusto ko, yung makatapos muna ng Grade 12. Habang naghihintay ako ng pagsara ng klase, I will keep myself busy with trimming down – gym and basketball – regular jogging para ma-burn ang baby fats ko and hopefully ay makasabak sa acting workshops in preparation for my entry next year. Basta wish us luck na lang,” ani Briant.

Good luck baby. This time we will sign contracts. Mahirap kasi ang verbal lang, nangyari na ito sa akin these past months kaya natuto na rin ako. Ha! Ha! Ha!