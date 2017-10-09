Kawal pinatay ng kapwa sa loob ng kampo By John Roson Bandera

Nasawi ang isang miyembro ng isa sa mga elite unit ng Army matapos pagbabarilin ng kapwa sundalo sa loob ng kanilang kampo sa Isabela City, Basilan, nitong Linggo, ayon sa pulisya. Nasawi ang isang miyembro ng isa sa mga elite unit ng Army matapos pagbabarilin ng kapwa sundalo sa loob ng kanilang kampo sa Isabela City, Basilan, nitong Linggo, ayon sa pulisya. Agad ikinasawi ni Pfc. Jerry Arasain, residente ng Jolo, Sulu, na nakatalaga sa Army 15th Special Forces Company, ang mga tama ng bala sa iba-ibang bahagi ng katawan, ayon sa ulat ng Zamboanga Peninsula regional police. Nakilala ang suspek bilang si Pfc. Arkim Julain, residente ng Panamao, Sulu, na miyembro ng parehong Army unit. Pinagbabaril ni Julain si Arasain pasado alas-5 ng umaga, habang natutulog ang huli sa isang duyan sa kanilang kampo sa Brgy. Masola, ayon sa ulat. Galit ang pinag-ugatan ng pamamaril, ayon sa pulisya. Inaresto si Julain ng kanyang company commander matapos ang insidente.

