Pabahay sa Cavite ni-raid; 26 dakip, shabu, armas nasamsam By John Roson Bandera

Dalawampu’t anim katao ang nadakip habang mahigit 40 sachet ng hinihinalang shabu at sari-saring armas ang nasamsam nang i-raid ng mga pulis ang isang pabahay sa Gen. Trias City, Cavite, Lunes. Dalawampu’t anim katao ang nadakip habang mahigit 40 sachet ng hinihinalang shabu at sari-saring armas ang nasamsam nang i-raid ng mga pulis ang isang pabahay sa Gen. Trias City, Cavite, Lunes. Sa 26 nadakip, 23 ang dinampot para sa kasong may kinalaman sa iligal na droga habang tatlo ang inaresto para sa illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, sabi ni Supt. Janet Arinabo, tagapagsalita ng Cavite provincial police. Isinagawa ng iba-ibang unit ng pulisya, sa pangunguna ni Cavite provincial police director Senior Supt. William Segun, ang operasyon sa Pabahay 2000, Tropical Village, Brgy. San Francisco. Gumamit ang pulisya ng 25 search warrant para maisagawa ang operasyon, ani Arinabo. Nasamsam sa mga suspek ang 44 sachet ng hinihinalang shabu, isang kalibre-.45 pistola, tatlong kalibre-.38 revolver, isang improvised shotgun, isang fragmentation grenade, rifle grenade, anim na kalibre-.38 bala, at tatlong bala ng shotgun. Hinahandaan na ng kaukulang kaso ang mga nadakip.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.