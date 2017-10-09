Batanes solon pumanaw

Pumanaw na kagabi si Batanes Rep. Henedina Abad, asawa ni dating Budget secretary Florencio Abad.

Ayon sa inilabas na pahayag ng kanyang tanggapan, ang labi ng mambabatas ay ilalagak sa Ateneo de Manila University College Chapel hanggang bukas bago iuwi ang labi nito sa Batanes.

“It is with deep sorrow that we confirm the passing of Rep. Henedina Razon-Abad. Dina, as she was known to family and friends, devoted her life to the cause of the Filipino people, and she did so with passion, conviction, and integrity until the end,” saad ng pahayag. “She passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, on the night of October 8, 2017.”

Hindi naman kinumpirma ng kanyang tanggapan kung ano ang partikular na sakit na ikinamatay nito bagamat mayroong mga usapan na ito ay kanser.

Agad namang bumuhos ang pakikiramay sa pamilya Abad.

Sinabi ni Quezon City Rep. Alfred Vargas na nakilala niya si Abad bilang guro at kaibigan.

“I was truly saddened to hear of the loss of an esteemed colleague, Rep. Henedina Abad, to whom I am also grateful to have had the opportunity to know as a remarkable teacher and friend. She was a compelling inspiration to all of us for her brilliance, strength, and love for her people,” ani Vargas.

Sinabi naman ni Ifugao Rep. Teddy Baguilat na si Abad ay naging mahalagang tauhan ng Liberal Party.

“She not only thought me the ABCs of intra-party politics but also inculcated in us the importance of strengthening a core of true blue liberals in our party,” ani Baguilat. “She was also a true friend and adviser. She was against my running for speakership last year bec the party had already decided to join d administration coalition but she did not castigate me for deciding against the party’s wishes. She said that was being a Liberal, respect for the voice of dissent.”