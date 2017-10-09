Singil ng Meralco tataas

Tataas ng P0.0345 kada kiloWatt hour ang singil ng Manila Electric Company ngayong buwan. Ayon sa Meralco ang pagtaas ay bunsod ng pag-angat ng presyo ng generation charge o ang singil sa paggawa ng kuryente. Ang generation charge ngayong buwan ay P4.7155 kada kWh mas mataas sa P4.5378 kada kWh noong Setyembre. Ang mga kumokonsumo ng 200 kWh kada buwan ay madaragdagan ng P6.91 ang babayaran. Ang umaabot naman sa 300 kWh ang konsumo ay P10.36, ang 400 kWh ay P13.81 at ang 500 kWh ay P17.27. Kamakailan ay inaprubahan naman ng House committee on ways and means ang panukala na huwag ng patawan ng 12 porsyentong Value Added Tax ang sinisingil na system loss sa kuryente. Ikinatuwa naman nito ni Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos Isagani Zarate na matagal ng isinusulong ang panukala dahil hindi umano makatwiran na patawan pa ng buwis ang kuryente na hindi naman nagamit ng konsumer. Ang system loss ay ang kuryente na ninanakaw ng mga hindi nagbabayad (jumper) at ang nawala o nasayang sa pagdaloy ng kuryente sa kable patungo sa mga bahay.

